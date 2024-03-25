Kevin A. Durkin Sells 3,900 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $51,246.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,115.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Matrix Service Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 176,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,191. The company has a market cap of $357.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.22. Matrix Service has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.27 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
