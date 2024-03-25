Kevin A. Durkin Sells 3,900 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $51,246.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,115.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matrix Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 176,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,191. The company has a market cap of $357.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.22. Matrix Service has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.27 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 21.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 64,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 382.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

