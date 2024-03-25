Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 5,000 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 718,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40.

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $342,066.54.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $74,543.70.

TSQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 83,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,618. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

