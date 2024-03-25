Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Nima Ghamsari Sells 81,700 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $244,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,974.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64.
Blend Labs Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of BLND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 2,382,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,489. The company has a market cap of $781.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BLND
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blend Labs
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.