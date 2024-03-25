Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Nima Ghamsari Sells 81,700 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $244,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,974.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64.

Blend Labs Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BLND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 2,382,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,489. The company has a market cap of $781.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

