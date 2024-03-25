Ira Liran Sells 2,780 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,855,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96.

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.25. 433,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,053. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter worth $9,114,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vita Coco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

