Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Buys C$174,068.67 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$174,068.67.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.
Western Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of WRG stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of C$96.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$3.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
About Western Energy Services
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
