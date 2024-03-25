Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) CFO Sells $123,200.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares in the company, valued at $343,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of APT traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.