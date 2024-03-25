Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) CFO Sells $123,200.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares in the company, valued at $343,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
Shares of APT traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.75.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.