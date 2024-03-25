Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 25,962 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR remained flat at $23.02 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 406,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 6.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 7.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

