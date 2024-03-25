Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Sells $511,677.21 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.75. 366,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,371. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.