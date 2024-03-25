Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 19,379 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $722,061.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,321,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,693. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

