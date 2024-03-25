Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 19,379 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $722,061.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,321,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Samsara Stock Performance
Shares of Samsara stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,693. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.