Jeffrey Gennette Sells 78,567 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 6,200,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on M shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
