Jeffrey Gennette Sells 78,567 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 6,200,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

