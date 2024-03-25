Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $13,320,862.60 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

