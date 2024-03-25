Corie S. Barry Sells 28,042 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

Best Buy stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

