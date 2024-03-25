William Joseph Burke Sells 27,400 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 12th, William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.78. 652,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $186.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.43.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

