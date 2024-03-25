Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Workday worth $76,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.68. 1,331,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,623. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average of $258.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

