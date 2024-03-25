Vert Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,128 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 7.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.13. 2,470,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

