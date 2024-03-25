The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $79,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.92 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

