Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 11,704 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of MSCI worth $81,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.34. 297,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,170. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.