Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is Vert Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 5.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

EXR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.50. 922,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,522. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

