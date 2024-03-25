Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $69.33 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 220.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Entergy worth $69,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 564,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 170,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.09. 1,269,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,223. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

