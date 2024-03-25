Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $88.96 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2,987.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $88,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $206.02. 2,983,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.04. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $207.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

