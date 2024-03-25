Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 651,924 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Lennar worth $98,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lennar
In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.04. 1,278,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.09.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Lennar Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
