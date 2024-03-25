Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 179.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.91% of Liberty Broadband worth $107,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,616. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.