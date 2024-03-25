PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4,484.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $108,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.15. 1,005,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,623. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

