The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of The Cigna Group worth $115,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,538. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $355.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

