Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,156,081 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $329,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $178.63. The company had a trading volume of 71,604,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,922,164. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

