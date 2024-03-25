Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.