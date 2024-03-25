Meyer Handelman Co. Has $14.10 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,923 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

KO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 12,634,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,238,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

