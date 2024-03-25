Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 4.5%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.52. 699,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 841,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

