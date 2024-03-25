Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 296,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 210,255 shares.The stock last traded at $42.79 and had previously closed at $43.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 471,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,702 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.