Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading 5.4% Higher

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.60. 1,098,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,549,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on YOU

Clear Secure Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.