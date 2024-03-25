Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.42

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 601424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $13,493,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $6,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 297.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,306,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 977,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

