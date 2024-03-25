Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 5.1%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.95. 1,069,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,953,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $681.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

