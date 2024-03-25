BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.95

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.95 and last traded at C$40.95, with a volume of 975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.75.

BQE Water Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.60.

Get BQE Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BQE Water

In other news, insider Robert Stein bought 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.00 per share, with a total value of C$319,680.00. Insiders own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Articles

