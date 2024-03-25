Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 54000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$7.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.
About Rocky Mountain Liquor
Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
