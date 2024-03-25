Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 235000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
