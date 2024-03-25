Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 6.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 570,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 656,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 5.5 %

Insider Activity at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Also, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,060. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.