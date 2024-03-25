E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 146107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.
E3 Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.42.
E3 Lithium Company Profile
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
