Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $132.60 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Monster Beverage worth $132,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.09. 3,897,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

