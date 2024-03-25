Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $202,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 73,723,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,290,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.41. The company has a market cap of $549.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.