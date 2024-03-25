Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,462 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

