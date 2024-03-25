Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $163,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $368,335,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

PXD traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.21. 1,122,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,631. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $190.56 and a one year high of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

