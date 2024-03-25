Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,944 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.12. 30,820,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,083,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.