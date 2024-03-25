Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $91.15. 8,008,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,384. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

