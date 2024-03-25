Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $961.09. 315,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $956.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $877.04. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

