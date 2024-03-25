Aragon Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $394.51 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $9.14 or 0.00013046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $394.51 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

