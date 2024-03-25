ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.97 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $462.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00129264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

