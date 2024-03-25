Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.46), with a volume of 1765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.95 ($1.30).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Thierry Andretta acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,332.27). Company insiders own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

