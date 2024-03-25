Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.00

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09), with a volume of 15428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.10).
Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.33.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amati AIM VCT
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.