essensys (LON:ESYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 30392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.94 million, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

