Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 132230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.36 ($0.11).

Made Tech Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

